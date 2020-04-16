Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett is calling on citizens who can to help

COLUMN: Supporting health care workers

MLA Donna Barnett hopes to rally support for health care workers

We are all doing everything we can to protect our loved ones from COVID-19. However, this is much harder for our frontline workers — they do not have the option of self-isolating away from their families to reduce the risk of exposure and transmission.

The dedicated workers we depend on to provide us the care we need during this critical health emergency deserve our support. We must help them protect their families as they continue to work tirelessly on the ground and make personal sacrifices in their efforts to keep our communities safe.

As it has become increasingly clear that asymptomatic individuals are capable of transmitting the virus, frontline workers now have the added stress of worrying that they will unknowingly expose their family members to the virus when they return home from work after a long day.

Read more: B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

Renting a room at local hotels is one solution for health care workers looking for a place to self-isolate and get the rest they need before returning to their shift. By helping health care workers secure a safe room to stay, we can play a part in alleviating some of their anxiety. Front line workers deserve to have peace of mind in knowing that they are not putting their families at risk.

Those who have the means can help by making a donation to hotels who are working with health care workers to help shoulder the cost of these alternate accommodations — every dollar helps.

The Days Inn in 100 Mile, who can be contacted at 778-482-5255, and the Williams Lake Super 8 at 250-302-2615 are two hotels who will be accepting donations to keep health workers safe by renting a room.

Read more: Days Inn and Super 8 offering reduced rates for healthcare workers

I applaud everyone in the community who is rallying to support these workers — they have our back and we should have theirs.

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Where to turn to for help during pandemic

Just Posted

Williams Lake Indian Band opposes development of Heritage Park overlooking Stampede Grounds

The Cariboo Heritage Park Society wants the 153 Store moved to Williams Lake to be preserved

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Invermere couple fill top management positions within School District 27

New assistant superintendent and director of instruction will start August 1

Police target growing property crime problem in Williams Lake, arrest five for suspected drug trafficking

Quantities of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl seized

COVID-19: Quesnel Farmers’ Market will open May 2 with more of a ‘shop, don’t stop’ feel

New restrictions due to COVID-19 limit the number of people on the grounds, what can be sold

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients

The association warned Canada’s shortage could become critical in weeks

VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

The eagle was discovered in February near Nelson

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Most Read