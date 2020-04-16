COLUMN: Supporting health care workers

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett is calling on citizens who can to help

We are all doing everything we can to protect our loved ones from COVID-19. However, this is much harder for our frontline workers — they do not have the option of self-isolating away from their families to reduce the risk of exposure and transmission.

The dedicated workers we depend on to provide us the care we need during this critical health emergency deserve our support. We must help them protect their families as they continue to work tirelessly on the ground and make personal sacrifices in their efforts to keep our communities safe.

As it has become increasingly clear that asymptomatic individuals are capable of transmitting the virus, frontline workers now have the added stress of worrying that they will unknowingly expose their family members to the virus when they return home from work after a long day.

Renting a room at local hotels is one solution for health care workers looking for a place to self-isolate and get the rest they need before returning to their shift. By helping health care workers secure a safe room to stay, we can play a part in alleviating some of their anxiety. Front line workers deserve to have peace of mind in knowing that they are not putting their families at risk.

Those who have the means can help by making a donation to hotels who are working with health care workers to help shoulder the cost of these alternate accommodations — every dollar helps.

The Days Inn in 100 Mile, who can be contacted at 778-482-5255, and the Williams Lake Super 8 at 250-302-2615 are two hotels who will be accepting donations to keep health workers safe by renting a room.

I applaud everyone in the community who is rallying to support these workers — they have our back and we should have theirs.

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin.



