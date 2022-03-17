As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

COLUMN: Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Diana French’s weekly column shares some good news on the local scene

Happy St. Patrick’s Day. This has always been a “memory” day for me. My mother was born in County Cork, Ireland and she never let anyone forget it. She made a big deal out of St. Patrick’s Day, going extreme green even at meals. Green milk is not appetizing.

Some good news on the local scene.

Congratulations to Tl’etinqox Chief and Tsilhqot’in National Government Tribal Chair Joe Alphonse for receiving the Order of British Columbia, the province’s highest honour.

READ MORE: Tsilhqot’in chief awarded Order of British Columbia for work as an Indigenous leader

Many people are happy over the lifting of many COVID-19 restrictions. I’m hoping we don’t get another wave. I’ll wear a mask and avoid crowds for a while yet.

This Land Is Your Land on PBS last week also brought back memories. Hosted by the Smothers Brothers, the program featured songs of the 1960s with the original performers.

The lyrics of one song, The Eve of Destruction, are as appropriate now as they were back then. It was performed by Barry McGuire, who introduced it in 1965.

The sixties were turbulent times, with the Vietnam War, civil rights protests, the assassinations of U.S. President John Kennedy and Martin Luther King and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Today we have the pandemic, the Russian/Ukrainian conflict, and people hating politicians and each other. Some examples of the lyrics. (My comments in brackets)

Think of all the hate there is in Red China (everywhere now)

Ah, you may leave here for four days in space

But when you return, it’s the same old place.

Hate your next door neighbor but don’t forget to say grace.

And marches alone can’t bring integration (or freedom)

When human respect is disintegratin’

This whole crazy world is just too frustratin’

There’s more, but you get the idea. History repeats itself, over, and over again. Will we ever learn?


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Column

Previous story
RANCH MUSINGS: Looking from a distance offers new perspective
Next story
Robert Barron column: Fond memories of ‘Paddy’s Day’

Just Posted

Jeremy LaBelle just wants a place to play basketball, an outdoor regulation court with a proper surface, so when school is out, the game can go on. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake teen petitioning for a public regulation basketball court

Students at Cariboo Adventist Academy in Williams Lake enjoy a chuckle together on Tuesday, March 8. (Josh Johnson photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s Cariboo Adventist Academy sees surge in enrollment

The SAMS junior girls basketball team had a great season. Here Glory Gordon, front row left, Ayanna Parr, Kashlyn Mack, Jordan McKinnon,Mariah Hall, Morgan Boileau, Aaliyah Andy and assistant coach Sony Legault, back row from left, Annika Parr, Sky Squinas, Nevaeh Squinas and Coach Ryan Parr pose for a team photo the provincials in Langley, held March 2-5, 2022. (Photo submitted)
SAMS junior girls basketball team wins 12th at provs, puts Bella Coola on the map

Sandra Kelly Klassen of Deep Creek is fundraising for a shelter housing Ukrainian refugees on the outskirts of Prague in the Czech Republic. Her sister Colleen Kelly has lived in or near Prague since 1992. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo woman fundraising for Ukrainian refugee shelter near Prague