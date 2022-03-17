COLUMN: Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Diana French’s weekly column shares some good news on the local scene

Diana French's weekly column shares some good news on the local scene

Happy St. Patrick’s Day. This has always been a “memory” day for me. My mother was born in County Cork, Ireland and she never let anyone forget it. She made a big deal out of St. Patrick’s Day, going extreme green even at meals. Green milk is not appetizing.

Some good news on the local scene.

Congratulations to Tl’etinqox Chief and Tsilhqot’in National Government Tribal Chair Joe Alphonse for receiving the Order of British Columbia, the province’s highest honour.

Many people are happy over the lifting of many COVID-19 restrictions. I’m hoping we don’t get another wave. I’ll wear a mask and avoid crowds for a while yet.

This Land Is Your Land on PBS last week also brought back memories. Hosted by the Smothers Brothers, the program featured songs of the 1960s with the original performers.

The lyrics of one song, The Eve of Destruction, are as appropriate now as they were back then. It was performed by Barry McGuire, who introduced it in 1965.

The sixties were turbulent times, with the Vietnam War, civil rights protests, the assassinations of U.S. President John Kennedy and Martin Luther King and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Today we have the pandemic, the Russian/Ukrainian conflict, and people hating politicians and each other. Some examples of the lyrics. (My comments in brackets)

Think of all the hate there is in Red China (everywhere now)

Ah, you may leave here for four days in space

But when you return, it’s the same old place.

Hate your next door neighbor but don’t forget to say grace.

And marches alone can’t bring integration (or freedom)

When human respect is disintegratin’

This whole crazy world is just too frustratin’

There’s more, but you get the idea. History repeats itself, over, and over again. Will we ever learn?



