Oliver Berger of the Potato House was on hand selling one of the last batches of composted soil of 2019 at the last Williams Lake Farmer’s Market in October. This week Berger writes about his thoughts on the upcoming Earth Friendly Holiday Event. Patrick Davies photo.

COLUMN: Conservation Society invites community to Earth Friendly Holiday Event

We are confronted with the challenge of up to 30 per cent in waste due to holiday decorations

Oliver Berger

Special to The Tribune

Every year, through a collaboration with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society (CCCS), the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake (CACWL), the Scout Island Nature Centre (SINC), and many more amazing groups and volunteers, a beautiful event arises.

The annual Earth Friendly Holiday Event (EFHE) is being held at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre on Dec. 6, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Dec. 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is completely free.

EFHE is all about creating the magic of the holidays without the excess waste and plastic.

This time of year, we are confronted with the challenge of a 25 to 30 per cent in waste due to holiday decorations and gift packaging.

If you’re looking for alternatives, this event is for you.

With natural items found around Cariboo country, we will create some classy, holiday-themed decorations or gifts for your home and loved ones.

It will all be made with sustainably-sourced natural materials which are compostable or totally recyclable afterwards.

Our most popular activity is the wreath building.

With boughs from cedars, firs, spruce and pine, woven together with grasses, dried flowers and decorative shrubbery topped with a few pine cones, the most amazing wreaths will be born.

Read More: Local residents hope to weigh in big on World Cleanup Day

The base of these wreaths is a repurposed bike rim which we can use year after year. Once the holidays are over, simply return your metal rim to CCCS and it will be used again next year.

If you are not able to return the rim to our office, be sure to give us a call if you have any questions on how to recycle the rim yourself so it doesn’t end up contaminating the wrong recycling stream!

In addition to creating art from nature, we will also have a Giving Tree.

For the last four years, the CACWL has collected “winter woollies” to hang up in our Giving Trees around the community.

Over the years, hundreds of items have been claimed by people who are just plain cold.

The CACWL is again asking you to go through your closets to find warm clothing that you no longer deem necessary for your life.

You can bring your ‘winter woollies’ donations along when you come to make your Earth Friendly Holiday crafts or drop them off at the Delainey Centre or the Library at any time.

Some of these items will be bagged and hung in trees on Oliver Street, along the route for the Winter Lights celebration parade.

At the end of the weekend, unclaimed items will be removed. Later in the season, during the cold months, these items will be once again hung up in a designated tree in Boitanio Park.

Read More: 9th annual Earth Friendly Holiday Event coming first weekend of December

All warm items are appreciated, but there is a special shout-out for socks, mittens and gloves.

Food and monetary donations will be accepted and will go towards the non-profit organizations that organize this event.

For those interested in joining CCCS and participating in our activities, we will have membership applications available and staff and directors on hand to answer any questions you may have.

Membership sales seriously help our local organizations keep going and are the best zero-waste gift around!

Oliver Berger is the chief green officer with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society (CCCS).

Previous story
COLUMNS: Legion improving the lives of veterans

Just Posted

CRD board highlights: Board re-elects Margo Wagner as board chair for 2020

The Regional District Board of Directors also re-elected John Massier as vice-chair

Cariboo Fire Centre: Smoke from pile burns to be visible from west side of Williams Lake

Burning could start as early as Monday, Nov. 18 and continue periodically until about Jan. 15, 2020

LETTERS: Our hearts are broken after hit and run of our dog on South Lakeside

A phone call. Is that too much to ask?

New owners resurrect Mt. Timothy ski hill

Mt. Timothy invites public to soft opening to check out facility Nov. 15-16

Hazardous debris from downtown lots being cleaned up after fire

Crew is using special equipment to remove asbestos from site

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

VIDEO: B.C. man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Out of induced coma, 41-year-old is smiling, squeezing hands and enjoying sunshine

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods

Demonstrators also criticized how long it has taken to be offered land deals

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Car dash covered in papers not an excuse for speeding, Delta police warn

After pulling driver over for speeding, police found his speedometer blocked by a stack of papers

B.C. woman seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was stolen from a storage locker

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, of Surrey, charged in incident alleged to have happened in Whistler

Most Read