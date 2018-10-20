Williams Lake’s Home Hardware moulds its business model to the needs of the Cariboo

Williams Lake’s Home Hardware Building Centre invites people to come in and see all it has to offer.

Scott Tucker has been the manager of the store for the last 15 years and has worked for the company since he was 16. Through a mix of hard work and skill, Tucker rose through the ranks and eventually came to Williams Lake as a junior partner, before eventually becoming the owner and operator.

“I’m a big believer in what the Cariboo has to offer families to live here, work here and invest. Besides my investment in Williams Lake I saw the value of making an investment in Quesnel,” Tucker said, describing his reason for buying the Timbermart and rebranding it as the Home Business Centre.

He has stayed with Home Hardware in part because it seemed like a natural fit and also because of the freedom the company gives him in running his store.

“Home Hardware is not a corporation where you’re restricted by corporate rules, each store is independently owned, so if you want to do something or learn something you just do it. You don’t have to through all bureaucracy of ‘That’s not your job’,” Tucker said, having found that flexibility has allowed him to gain new skills and abilities that helped his career grow.

Tucker has been happy with what Williams Lake has offered him both on the business side and personally with the number of outdoor activities available. In tracking the store’s performance over the last six years, Tucker said 2018 is already their best year on record and believes it’s the best they’ve had in all 15 of his years there.

“We’ve really been able to shape our store to what the shoppers of Williams Lake require. Whatever customers’ expectations are, we’re more than happy to mould into our business model, it’s a good fit,” Tucker said. “The people here are grounded, they’ve got common sense and they’re the people I like to work with, so that meshes really well with how I want to run my business. I want to work with those people.”

As long as he runs Home Hardware, Tucker said he will continue to personalize the experience for each customer, unconstrained by any corporate mandate other than to provide exemplary service.

