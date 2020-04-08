Williams Lake Physiotherapy Clinic

Williams Lake Virtual Physiography Service will help you during this time of isolation, getting you better, all from home.

Using the Williams Lake Virtual Physiotherapy service, we want to help our patients to address their needs and encourage them to get moving.

Steps we will follow with your consultation:

• Assess your current condition

• Give Personalized Advice and Exercise Programs

• Give you Step-by-Step Instructions

• Regular Check-Ins so you can achieve your Rehabilitation Goals

We will call you back to schedule your appointment.

All you need is a Phone, Mobile Phone, Tablet or Computer.

Please email us: virtual@williamslakephysio.ca

Call us and leave a message: 250-398-6771

