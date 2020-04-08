Williams Lake Physiotherapy Clinic

Sponsored content

Williams Lake Virtual Physiography Service will help you during this time of isolation, getting you better, all from home.

Using the Williams Lake Virtual Physiotherapy service, we want to help our patients to address their needs and encourage them to get moving.

Steps we will follow with your consultation:

• Assess your current condition

• Give Personalized Advice and Exercise Programs

• Give you Step-by-Step Instructions

• Regular Check-Ins so you can achieve your Rehabilitation Goals

We will call you back to schedule your appointment.

All you need is a Phone, Mobile Phone, Tablet or Computer.

Please email us: virtual@williamslakephysio.ca

Call us and leave a message: 250-398-6771

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine: Horgan
Next story
B.C. sorting medical equipment sales, donation offers for COVID-19

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP make arrests on Winger Road after quad chase

Two suspects arrested

COVID-19: Central Mountain Air suspending flights, effective April 11

The airline is suspending scheduled flights through to June 7

‘It’s job No. 1 right now’: B.C.’s Harmac Pacific providing pulp for critical medical supplies

Bryan Reid Sr. of Williams Lake said they received a call of thanks from Canada’s Chrystia Freeland

Horsefly Nursery moving its Williams Lake location to Highlands Irrigation

In the past it was at Safeway, but with FreshCo still under renovations a new spot was needed

City of Williams Lake purchases four iPads for COVID-19 patients in hospital to use if needed

The iPads will be on loan to Cariboo Memorial Hospital

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

B.C. sorting medical equipment sales, donation offers for COVID-19

Supply hub has call out for masks, gowns, coronavirus swabs

B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus

Major crimes investigating sudden death of North Okanagan child

The 8 year old was flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine: Horgan

Premier John Horgan says forms must be filled out by travellers

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Most Read