Williams Lake family jumps into business at BOB’s Footwear & Apparel Inc.

BOB’s Footwear & Apparel new owners Tyler and Alyssa Ilnicki, and Jorden Ilnicki and Kelsey Getz are hosting a three-day grand opening May 6 through 9. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It’s a family affair at BOB’s Footwear & Apparel Inc. in Williams Lake, where new owners Tyler and Alyssa Ilnicki and Jorden Ilnicki and Kelsey Getz are hosting a three-day grand opening this week.

Young, confident and already well-versed in business, the owners of the casual and work wear store are excited for their joint venture.

“It really felt like a good fit,” said Alyssa, who is married to Tyler Ilnicki, and will be looking after social media and marketing for the store mainly from home.

Alyssa, 31, and Tyler, 32, have been married four years, and together 14, and have a three-year-old-son Blake and seven-month-old twins Bo and Tucker. For the past ten years Tyler has worked away from home as a contracting electrician in the oil and gas industry, sometimes only being home four days a month. Alyssa is currently on maternity leave from her work as a registered dental hygienist. Investing in the store, for them, means a fresh start raising their young family together at home.

“It’s a big change, but a good one,” Tyler said.

Tyler’s younger brother, Jorden, 26, meanwhile, plans to continue to run his logging company Jordco Enterprises, which he started just three months after graduating high school in Williams Lake, as well as have an active role with BOB’s Footwear & Apparel Inc.

Kelsey, Jorden’s fiancée, and Tyler, meanwhile, are teaming up to manage the day-to-day operations of the business, which they all took over April 1, 2021.

“We’re really just getting to know each other now, he’s never been home,” joked Kelsey of her brother-in-law.

Kelsey, who has been with Jorden for the past eight years, has previously worked as an early childhood educator and is also busy planning the couple’s wedding, set for the fall.

The owners said customers of BOB’s Footwear & Apparel Inc. can expect the same quality brands the store is known for, as well as some news lines of apparel for little ones to appeal to a broader demographic. They also plan to grow the store’s social media presence, and are happy to keep the local store owned by locals.

“We love keeping it local. A family-run business.”

As part of their grand opening, May 6 to 8, Thursday to Saturday, there will be in-store specials, door prizes and a daily $100 Bob’s Shoes gift card up for grabs for grabs for customers.

They welcome everyone to come in and check out the store, where they have COVID-19 safeguards in place.

