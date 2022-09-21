Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce will once again host formal affair

In previous years, the Business Excellence Awards gala dinner has been a very popular event . (Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo)

The Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards gala is back in Williams Lake on Nov. 12 at the local Thompson Rivers University campus.

Another annual event sidelined by Covid, the 25th almost-annual gala will return in formal attire this year with the theme of the Roaring 20s and Business at its Best and will celebrate in style as the first gala since we entered the 2020s.

“We’re pretty excited to be bringing the awards gala back to the community,” Jason Ryll, chamber executive director told the Tribune, adding the time was right to recognize businesses for the great work they have done dealing with the challenges they have faced during the pandemic.

The theme will be visible in silver accents and it will be a chance for lakecity residents to once again dress up at what Ryll said is “certainly the most formal event Williams Lake has to offer.”

Ryll himself has attended a number of the galas in years past, often as the master of ceremonies.

“People embrace it, they look forward to it,” added Ryll, naming some of the past themes, who enjoys getting to see people being able to dress up and celebrate businesses on a job well done.

“We can all recognize in the last couple of years that businesses have taken their knocks.”

The event includes a dinner, entertainment, silent and live auctions and the awards.

Nomination forms for those wanting to recognize businesses are available online at https://www.wlchamber.ca/business-excellence-award/ or in hard copy at the Tourism Discovery Centre. Nominations are open until the end of September.

Tickets are not yet on sale as the final costs have to be finalized but they should go on sale mid-October.

