Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala tickets on sale

This year’s event will feature mentalist Eric Samuels of the Lower Mainland

Tickets are now available for the Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards gala on Nov. 12.

A night of dinner, live entertainment and award recognition for local businesses at Thompson Rivers University with the theme of: Roaring 20s and Business at its Best, can be purchased for $100.

Mentalist Eric Samuels will be the entertainer.

“We’re really looking forward to having him perform here —his act is unlike anything we’ve ever had at the Chamber Awards,” said Jason Ryll, executive director for the chamber.

“It’s going to be a fantastic event,” promised Ryll, noting the awards themselves are the true highlight of the night.

Ryll said he looks forward to recognizing local businesses for the hard work they have put in over the last two years.

Those wanting to attend the black tie event can take cash, cheques or cards to the Tourism Discovery Centre at 1660 South Broadway to purchase tickets.

Tables seat eight and can be purchased as a package for businesses wanting to bring a group.

