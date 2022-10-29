Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce will hosts its 25th annual Business Excellence Awards on Oct. 24, 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce will hosts its 25th annual Business Excellence Awards on Oct. 24, 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award nominees

Local businesses announced as nominees invited to attend gala on Nov. 13 for awards ceremony

This year’s Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards nominees:

For Greatest Improvement/Adaptability

Sponsored by PMT Chartered Professional Accountants LLP

Alexander Clothing, Jewellery & Gifts, CJ’s Southwestern Grill, Overlander Pub, Pampered Pedi’s & Lashes, Schickworks Signs & Stitches

For Retail Excellence

Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank

Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters, Charms Adult Novelty Shop, Red Shreds Bike & Board Shed, The Little Cariboo Café, Unity Cannabis, Walk-Rite Shoe Store, Woodland Jewellers Ltd.

For Newsmaker

Sponsored by Williams Lake Tribune

Sugar Cane Cannabis, Williams Lake First Nation, Williams Lake Pride Society

For Tourism Excellence

Sponsored by Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association

All-Ways Travel, Pacific Coastal Airlines, Pick Your Poison Delivery Service and Hotshots,

Sugar Cane Cannabis, The Historic Chilcotin Lodge

For Not-For-Profit

Sponsored by Mike Austin Financial Services Ltd.

Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby, Sunny Dyck, Williams Lake & District Daycare Centre, Williams Lake Pride Society, Women’s Contact Society

For the Hugo Stahl Memorial Award

Sponsored by the City of Williams Lake

Crystal Sheridan, Scott Nelson, Sunny Dyck, Tammy Tugnum, Willie Dye

For the Ken Wilson Memorial Award

Sponsored by the Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce

Brian Goodrich, Cathy Rossignol, David Walgren

For Production & Manufacturing Excellence

Sponsored by Mueller Electric Div II Ltd.

Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters, Gibraltar Mines, OT Timber Frames, Purdy Cabinets & Designs, Red Tomato Pies Ltd., Schickworks Signs & Stitches, Tolko Industries Ltd., West Fraser Mills, Zirnhelt Timber Frames

For Service Excellence

Sponsored by Williams Lake & District Credit Union

All About Her Beauty Bar, Animal Care Hospital of Williams Lake, Autumn Fencing and Construction, Awaken Day Spa, Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby, Do-More Promotional, Home Hardware, Linen for Littles, Lo’s Florist, Mulberry Lane Gift Studio, Pick Your Poison Delivery Service and Hotshots, Shoppers Drug Mart, Soul Syrup Massage & Wellness, Spa Bella, Specter Automotive Repairs Ltd., Sta-Well Health Foods Store, Studio 20 Fitness, Sun Valley Gas (W.L.), Sunny Dyck, The Bean Counter Bistro & Coffee, The Little Cariboo Cafe, The Realm of Toys, Thunder Mountain Speedway, Wilbur Saunders, Williams Lake Optometry

Business of the Year

Will be chosen amongst all nominated businesses

Sponsored by Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin

Congratulations to all of the 2022 nominees.


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Local BusinessWilliams Lake

