Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award nominees

This year’s Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards nominees:
For Greatest Improvement/Adaptability
Sponsored by PMT Chartered Professional Accountants LLP
Alexander Clothing, Jewellery & Gifts, CJ’s Southwestern Grill, Overlander Pub, Pampered Pedi’s & Lashes, Schickworks Signs & Stitches
For Retail Excellence
Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank
Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters, Charms Adult Novelty Shop, Red Shreds Bike & Board Shed, The Little Cariboo Café, Unity Cannabis, Walk-Rite Shoe Store, Woodland Jewellers Ltd.
For Newsmaker
Sponsored by Williams Lake Tribune
Sugar Cane Cannabis, Williams Lake First Nation, Williams Lake Pride Society
For Tourism Excellence
Sponsored by Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association
All-Ways Travel, Pacific Coastal Airlines, Pick Your Poison Delivery Service and Hotshots,
Sugar Cane Cannabis, The Historic Chilcotin Lodge
For Not-For-Profit
Sponsored by Mike Austin Financial Services Ltd.
Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby, Sunny Dyck, Williams Lake & District Daycare Centre, Williams Lake Pride Society, Women’s Contact Society
For the Hugo Stahl Memorial Award
Sponsored by the City of Williams Lake
Crystal Sheridan, Scott Nelson, Sunny Dyck, Tammy Tugnum, Willie Dye
For the Ken Wilson Memorial Award
Sponsored by the Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce
Brian Goodrich, Cathy Rossignol, David Walgren
For Production & Manufacturing Excellence
Sponsored by Mueller Electric Div II Ltd.
Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters, Gibraltar Mines, OT Timber Frames, Purdy Cabinets & Designs, Red Tomato Pies Ltd., Schickworks Signs & Stitches, Tolko Industries Ltd., West Fraser Mills, Zirnhelt Timber Frames
For Service Excellence
Sponsored by Williams Lake & District Credit Union
All About Her Beauty Bar, Animal Care Hospital of Williams Lake, Autumn Fencing and Construction, Awaken Day Spa, Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby, Do-More Promotional, Home Hardware, Linen for Littles, Lo’s Florist, Mulberry Lane Gift Studio, Pick Your Poison Delivery Service and Hotshots, Shoppers Drug Mart, Soul Syrup Massage & Wellness, Spa Bella, Specter Automotive Repairs Ltd., Sta-Well Health Foods Store, Studio 20 Fitness, Sun Valley Gas (W.L.), Sunny Dyck, The Bean Counter Bistro & Coffee, The Little Cariboo Cafe, The Realm of Toys, Thunder Mountain Speedway, Wilbur Saunders, Williams Lake Optometry
Business of the Year
Will be chosen amongst all nominated businesses
Sponsored by Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin
Congratulations to all of the 2022 nominees.
