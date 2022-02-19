Williams Lake Chamber of Commerce looking forward for 2022

Organization plans for a return of events, old and new

The Williams Lake Chamber of Commerce office is located in the Tourism Discovery Centre on Broadway Avenue, just outside downtown Williams Lake along Highway 97. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to a return of some events in 2022, with a collaborative perspective.

“This is an organization that works as a group and makes decisions as a group and works cooperatively with the board and the community,” said David Walgren, chamber president. “I want to take a cooperative approach to getting things done and organizing things as much as possible.”

While Walgren was a part of the chamber through his employer before he retired, he continued on to volunteer with the chamber after retiring.

He described some of the benefits of being a chamber member specifically aimed at small businesses, including access to group health and dental benefit plans for employees.

While he worked for a larger organization prior to retirement which didn’t necessarily need services like those, Walgren said the chamber did help the company be more involved in the community.

All sizes of business can benefit from the networking opportunities provided by the monthly general meetings on the last Thursdays of most months which include guest speakers, or events the group hosts.

“I like the ability to work with individuals, to share ideas, to share other’s ideas,” Walgren added.

After two years of challenges due to the pandemic for many businesses, the chamber is planning on doing some events from the past and also to see what members have for a vision for the organization.

April 9, they will be holding a Junk in the Trunk garage sale in the Tourist Info parking lot, April 23 will be a Gear Swap sale in the parking lot for outdoor gear and June 4 the annual golf tournament will return.

A member social is also being planned for May, conditions permitting.

Contact the chamber for more information or to register for these events: info@williamslakechamber.com.

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

