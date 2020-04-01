Williams Lake and District Credit Union

Sponsored content

To our valued members,

Thank you for your continued patience as we navigate this global pandemic together. As an essential service, we remain committed to providing you with day-to-day financial services. Our amazing staff cannot continue to provide service if they are ill, which is why we’ve taken measures through the course of this pandemic to ensure they are safe and healthy.

As you may already be aware, our 100 Mile House and Williams Lake branches are now accessible by appointment only. Appointments will be made only when it is not possible to serve your needs through another channel. Please call your local branch if you need assistance, or email us at info@wldcu.coop.

Credit Unions have a long history of serving members in British Columbia and around the globe, through good times and bad. Your deposits made with Williams Lake and District Credit Union are fully insured by the Credit Union Deposit Insurance Corporation of BC, including all accrued interest.

Rest assured we’ll get through this pandemic together. We look forward to returning to the in-branch service you’ve come to know and trust when it is safe to do so. Please stay connected to our website and social media channels to ensure you receive our updates.

Co-operatively yours,

Jim Zimmerman

CEO

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No laws in B.C. to force businesses to offer refunds, even during a pandemic
Next story
Lake City Ford Sales and Lake City Collision

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service changes training of new firefighter recruits due to COVID-19

‘The BC Wildfire Service will continue to hire staff, including firefighters’

BC Wildfire Service makes changes in response to COVID-19

Crews are stationed at Puntzi fire station in the Chilcotin

Stampede Association opening campground for frontline workers April 6

Only doctors, nurses or first responders will be able to use the service

Does COVID-19 have you feeling like escaping to the cottage? Don’t do it, says CRD Chair

This will help avoid potentially overtaxing local healthcare services

In times of COVID-19: Williams Lake university student studying in New Zealand

A Canadian student studying in New Zealand is in his second week… Continue reading

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

COVID-19: Social media use goes up as country stays indoors

Overall messaging is up more than 50 per cent over the last month

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Most Read