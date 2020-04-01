To our valued members,

Thank you for your continued patience as we navigate this global pandemic together. As an essential service, we remain committed to providing you with day-to-day financial services. Our amazing staff cannot continue to provide service if they are ill, which is why we’ve taken measures through the course of this pandemic to ensure they are safe and healthy.

As you may already be aware, our 100 Mile House and Williams Lake branches are now accessible by appointment only. Appointments will be made only when it is not possible to serve your needs through another channel. Please call your local branch if you need assistance, or email us at info@wldcu.coop.

Credit Unions have a long history of serving members in British Columbia and around the globe, through good times and bad. Your deposits made with Williams Lake and District Credit Union are fully insured by the Credit Union Deposit Insurance Corporation of BC, including all accrued interest.

Rest assured we’ll get through this pandemic together. We look forward to returning to the in-branch service you’ve come to know and trust when it is safe to do so. Please stay connected to our website and social media channels to ensure you receive our updates.

Co-operatively yours,

Jim Zimmerman

CEO

