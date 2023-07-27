Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce announces new executive director

Tamara Garreau is taking on the role

Effective July 13 Tamara Garreau is the new executive director of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce. Members were notified formally Thursday, July 27 at the monthly general meeting.

Garreau started working for the chamber April 24, 2023 as the executive assistant and visitor centre manager. “My focus is on membership and today we have a survey coming out to see how we can improve and do better,” she said.

President Paul French said they are very pleased to have someone of Garreau’s calibre and enthusiasm.

“She brings a new light to the organization.”

French added she has been a real asset to the board.

Garreau worked at the Cariboo Friendship Society for 19 years before going to work for the chamber.

The previous executive director was Jason Ryll took on the role in June of 2022.

