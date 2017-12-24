WATCH: Christmas comes early in the form of a new ride

Lucky resident wins vehicle from Cariboo Chevrolet

With this summer’s massive wildfires and evacuations, it’s been a tough year in the Cariboo, and many families are still getting back on their feet.

The Cariboo Chevrolet team wanted to help.

General sales manager Doug Peters asked the community to share the story of a deserving individual or family who would truly benefit from the gift of a van.

“It’s been a difficult year,” Peters reflects. “With the fires and evacuations and now coming into the holiday season, some people are not in the best place, and we want to do what we can to help with that.”

Three residents were shortlisted as deserving the new vehicle.

Find out what happened at the giveaway:

Want to know more about how the idea originated:

***

Located in Williams Lake, Cariboo Chevrolet is the smart choice for new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles as well as a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles. Certified Service experts and a full-service Parts department will help keep your vehicle in top shape and driving like new.

Previous story
Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

Just Posted

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

WATCH: Christmas comes early in the form of a new ride

Lucky resident wins vehicle from Cariboo Chevrolet

Polar Bear Swim likely a no-go in lakecity this New Year’s

It’s looking like this year’s Williams Lake Polar Bear Swim will be taking a hiatus.

McLeese Lake Library celebrates grand opening

CRD Area D director Steve Forseth said the new library was like a Christmas gift for local residents

Time is Brain: Rapid response saves Wally

Meanwhile, Wally told the nurse at Anahim that he had undergone an aneurysm repair in the spring and the urgency really ramped up.

VIDEO: Passenger breaks out into song aboard B.C. ferry

Aboard a ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, passengers sang along to ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Black Press Media puts your holiday knowledge to the test!

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Two tickets purchased in Vernon and the Kootenays won $1 million

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Most Read

  • WATCH: Christmas comes early in the form of a new ride

    Lucky resident wins vehicle from Cariboo Chevrolet