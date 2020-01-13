(The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

A Toronto restaurateur is spearheading a national fundraising campaign to help people who lost loved ones in the Iran plane crash, calling on Canadians to donate $1.5 million to cover funeral costs for the victims.

Mohamad Fakih, founder of the Paramount Fine Foods restaurant chain, launched the “Canada Strong,” campaign on Monday, which will be overseen by a charitable fund that also raised money for the families of the Toronto van attack victims.

Fakih says he’d like to raise $1.5 million dollars to help cover funeral costs for the victims.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in December

Just Posted

School buses cancelled east and west of Williams Lake due to extreme cold Monday

Puntzi Mountain coldest in B.C. at -41C

Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club finding direction after 10-year hiatus

Plans are underway to reorganize as the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club

RANCH MUSINGS: A not just soil health part of the culture

Ranches and music is my real topic. Bear with me for a moment.

Athletic team promotes diversity through Punjabi Dinner and information night Jan. 27

“This is a dinner to appreciate our volunteers and hopefully recruit a few more”

Lakecity students create Dollars for Koalas fundraiser to repay service of Australian firefighters

A group of students at Lake City Secondary Williams Lake Campus are helming their own fundraiser

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

U.S. border guards seized more than 2,000 kilograms the year after legalizatoin

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

If B.C. adopts year-round daylight time, each East Kootenay town would pick own time zone

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka stopped by a recent regional district meeting to explain

B.C. First Nation grants company temporary access to winterize pipeline site

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say agreement does not soften their position

Most Read