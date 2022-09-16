Trevali Mining Corp. logo is seen in this undated photo. Trevali Mining Corp. says its president and chief executive, as well as its chief operating officer, have both resigned.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Trevali Mining Corp. *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Trevali CEO resigns as embattled B.C. miner in creditor protection

Firm has been dealing with flooding disaster at its Perkoa Mine that killed eight workers

Trevali Mining Corp. says its president and chief executive, as well as its chief operating officer, have both resigned.

The Vancouver-based miner says Ricus Grimbeek, who has served as CEO since 2019, will step away from the company. It says chief operating officer Derek du Preez will also depart effective Oct. 14.

Trevali also says the Supreme Court of British Columbia has approved the company’s application for a sales and investment solicitation process for its wholly owned Caribou Mine in New Brunswick, as well as its 90 per cent interest in the Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia.

Trevali filed for creditor protection under the CCAA (Companies’ Creditor Protection Act) in August.

As a result, the Toronto Stock Exchange has suspended trading of Trevali’s shares. The company’s common shares will be delisted at the close of the market on Oct. 3.

Earlier this week, Trevali confirmed that two of its executives have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Burkina Faso in the wake of a flooding disaster at the company’s Perkoa Mine that killed eight workers.

RELATED: Trevali manager, contractor convicted after fatal African mine flood

mining

Previous story
UBCM calls for review of speculation tax, more control over short-term rentals

Just Posted

Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope. (terryfox.org)
153 days turned into 42 years and counting: Terry Fox’s legacy

100 Mile House RCMP are looking for Cameron Eric Tucciarone. (RCMP photo)
100 Mile RCMP looking for wanted man

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’S CORNER: Billion dollar budget surplus raises questions

TEN replaced the Cave Road bridge and adjacent culverts that were flood-damaged in 2020. (Photo submitted)
Tŝilhqot’in partnership company making inroads with bridge, culvert replacement projects