Thyme for Time owners Linda and Norm Symynuk have decided to close up their popular 150 Mile House business and are having a close out sale this month. Photo submitted

Time for a change for 150 Mile House’s Thyme for Tea owners

Linda and Norm Symynuk eye retirement

After serving up beautiful linens, an array of teas and a warm, inviting atmosphere for the past 16 years, The Yellow Umbrella and Thyme for Time owners Linda and Norm Symynuk have decided to close up their popular 150 Mile House business.

“It’s time to retire so that part felt good,” Linda, 71, said of making the decision to close. “But I will miss the people. Many of my customers became my friends and I just really enjoyed serving everyone.”

Over the years Thyme for Tea became a popular destination for Williams Lake and area residents seeking a lovely traditional tea and scone, or light lunch while being able to shop. And it was Linda’s love for linens, gardening and people that the business was centred around.

Read More: Tea house attracts tourists

“For years it was just a seed of an idea for me, and then I got to do it. I loved meeting and learning about all the different people who stopped in and I’m thankful to my husband Norm who helped me because it certainly wasn’t his dream.”

Thyme for Tea will be hosting one last tea party for customers April 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the store at 150 Mile House. Linda said she will be offering cups of tea (not a sit-down service) while selling all remaining stock as well as store furniture, and of course, all her bulk teas.

“Everything must go.”

Linda said while no one stepped up to purchase the tea house business, they will lease the building commercially.

She is also considering putting all her cherished recipes and stories into a cook book.

