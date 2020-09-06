The Wellness Room’s Rebekah Smiley (from left), Paul Couturier, Jessie Lens, Steph Huska and owner Shelly Paquette are excited to begin offering yoga classes Sept. 8 at their studio on First Avenue South in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

The Wellness Room to offer yoga classes starting Sept. 8

The business is located on First Ave.

The Wellness Room owner and founder Shelly Paquette has witnessed first hand the benefits of yoga on both a person’s physical and mental health.

A certified holistic health practitioner, shiatsu therapist, energy medicine practitioner, five element iridologist, transformational life coach, reiki master teacher, reflexologist and yoga instructor, Paquette was introduced to yoga while attending the Windsong School of Healing in 2008 after finding and researching ways to deal with her own health issues.

“I was looking for some natural therapies to feel better and I originally tried acupuncture and it made a huge difference in my life, so I took training at the Windsong School of healing which offered Shiatsu therapy, based on traditional Chinese medicine, and it all started there.”

Paquette has been practicing and offering holistic health services for the past 15 years, however, recently saw an opportunity to offer a broader range of yoga services to the community.

She said she leapt at the opportunity to open her own studio at 71 First Ave. S in Williams Lake, the previous location of the Hobbit House.

Beginning Sept. 8, Paquette said The Wellness Room will be celebrating its grand opening with its very first yoga classes based out of the studio. She said The Wellness Room, with a team of six instructors including Rebekah Smiley, Paul Couturier, Jessie Lens, Steph Huska, Breanna Evjen and herself, offers a variety of yoga styles, whatever your ability and preference, from beginner to expert.

Curtis Seeger, a Raynor massage practitioner, iridologist, herbalist, body electronic practitioner, crystal and sound healer, meditation practitioner, Reiki master teacher and Aikido Sensei, also offers his services out of the basement of The Wellness Room.

“They’re so sweet. All of them,” Paquette said of her team. “They all wanted to teach yoga, so we met and talked about my vision, and they’re all super enthusiastic about teaching, so it will be very heart centered with how passionate they all are.”

Paquette said holistic health benefits include reducing stress and anxiety, specifically, and helping to promote a healthier attitude.

“It really helps with a lot of body pain, improves muscular ability and allows people to connect with their own self. They’re checking in more with their deep self, and seeing how they’re feeling,” she said.

“I say I like helping people explore their inner worlds, and always try to help people help themselves and give them lots of tools to be able to use them in their every day living. The biggest thing is helping with the physical body and emotional body.”

Aside from yoga, Paquette said The Wellness Room offers massage, Shiatsu, reflexology, aromatherapy massage, energy healing and readings, meditation, chair and traditional yoga, sound healing, group energy clearing and balancing, Reiki training and more.

So far, Paquette said the response from the community for in-studio yoga has been phenomenal.

“Everybody’s super excited to have a new space to go to and so many of the people love the instructors so they’re happy they’ll be able to take their classes again,” she said.

“A lot of people I’ve talked to have been missing their yoga practice so they’re happy to be starting again.”

For more on The Wellness Room visit www.thewellnessroom.info, call 250-305-7641 or find them on Facebook at ‘The Wellness Room.’

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Health and wellness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Just Posted

The Wellness Room to offer yoga classes starting Sept. 8

The business is located on First Ave.

‘It’s pretty raw’: Williams Lake woman shares story of brother’s fatal overdose

Jamie Kohlen does not want her brother to be forgotten

Billboard promoting the protection of cow moose latest to be installed along Highway 97

Soda Creek Indian Band is proud to support the Cow Moose Sign Project

City of Williams Lake rec complex employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee was quarantined on Aug. 20 and will not return to work without a negative test

Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

20 cases are currently active in the region

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Man who killed RCMP officer not allowed to return to Vancouver Island

Kenneth Fenton scheduled to be released in March 2021

Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

Distant help, cellular dead zones creating fear in wake of 2019 Schmegelsky-Mcleod murders

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Most Read