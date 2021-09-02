Telus has joined several other big Canadian companies, including the major banks, in making it mandatory for workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (file photo)

Telus joins federal government, major banks in making COVID jabs mandatory for staffers

Telus workers not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15 to be tested 2 times a week

Telus is the latest Canadian employer to tell workers they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to work.

Beginning Oct. 1, all Telus team members and guests will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter a Telus building.

Telus employees working with the public in retail, health, or tech support must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or submit to at least twice-weekly testing to prove they are virus-free.

Vaccinated employees working from home will be allowed to return to their offices in January, the company said Tuesday.

Employees who don’t get vaccinated will continue to work from home.

Telus says 89 per cent of its employees support vaccination.

Telus joins Canada’s five big banks – BMO, RBC, TD, CIBC and Scotiabank – in making shots mandatory for staff.

Last month, the federal government announced it will make vaccinations mandatory for all of its workers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BusinessCOVID-19Internet and Telecom

Previous story
SkipTheDishes launches new offering for groceries

Just Posted

Max Sankey (front) rapidly pulls ahead of his classmates Adrianna Neels and Paisley Pereman during a friendly race at the end of Horse Lake Elementary School’s track and field day earlier this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
School year to start ‘pretty close to normal’

Bill Hyde has penned four science fiction books. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Riding the rails to writing science fiction tales

An anti-vaccine passport mandate rally was held Wednesday, Sept. 1, in Williams Lake. Here participants walk toward Herb Gardner Park below city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Rally against vaccine passport mandate held in Williams Lake

Ambassador and founder of the Oranage Shirt Society Phyllis Webstad attends a ceremony to launch the ground search at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 30