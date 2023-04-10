The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources doubles down on plan to split company after Glencore offer

Teck says its separation will give shareholders more choice and ways to maximize value

Teck Resources Ltd. is doubling down on its plan to split the company, a week after Swiss mining giant Glencore made an unsolicited bid for the Vancouver miner.

In an investor presentation issued today, Teck says its separation will give shareholders more choice and ways to maximize value because they will hold shares in both Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources.

The company says its plan provides a responsible exit from steelmaking coal at fair value.

It adds that Teck’s current plan has no competition or regulatory hurdles to overcome.

Glencore’s offer of 7.78 of its shares for each Teck Class B subordinate voting share amounts to a 20 per cent premium on the date its offer was made.

Teck’s board of directors unanimously rejected the offer because it would expose shareholders to copper and thermal coal and oil trading, and said the pitch did not present a “coherent plan” for its proposed coal company.

READ MORE: Teck Resources rejects unsolicited takeover offer from Glencore

READ MORE: Shock and shrugs as John Horgan joins board of steel company after resignation

coal minemining

Previous story
B.C. farmer comes out of his shell to sell vending machine eggs

Just Posted

Andy McQueen (Brendan), from left, Alex Ateah (Shannon), Romina D’Ugo (Alana) and Isaiah Lehtinen (Lawrence) in I Like Movies. (VHS Forever Inc. photo)
Williams Lake Film Club to present I Like Movies – ‘A superbly funny Canadian debut’

Jenny Howell is the water wise instructor and the executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society. (Photo submitted)
DOWN TO EARTH: Harnessing the sun at Gavin Lake

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’S CORNER: Health care crisis continues in the Cariboo

Dakota Handley, 4, and her cousin Logan Handley, 5, enjoy the art activity during Williams Lake First Nation’s Easter celebration held Sunday, April 2 in the Cataline Elementary School parking lot, play area and Thompson Rivers University grounds. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Williams Lake Easter Festival postponed due to bad weather