Taseko hires new vice-president of corporate affairs

Sean Magee will be responsible for leading the company’s public affairs, communications

Taseko Mines Ltd. has a new vice-president of corporate affairs.

The company announced Monday, Sept. 27, that Sean Magee has joined the company for the position which will be based in the Vancouver office.

Magee replaces Brian Battison who has retired from the position, but will be working as a consultant for the next year.

Battison has been the public face of the company for 15 years, including during the Canadian Environmental Assessment hearings in 2010 and 2013 for the proposed New Prosperity Gold-Copper Mine Project west of Williams Lake.

Magee will be responsible for Taseko’s public affairs, community relations program, government relations, corporate communications, media and policy initiatives, noted president and chief executive officer Stuart McDonald in a news release.

“Mr. Magee brings more than 25 years’ experience as a public affairs professional supporting mining and other natural resource industries in Canada and throughout North America – most recently as principal of regulatory and public affairs consulting firm One-eighty Consulting Group Inc., and previously in senior executive roles with a number of publicly traded companies,” McDonald stated.

McDonald is a former journalist, speech writer and media trainer.

He co-founded a Vancouver-based public relations consulting firm and has worked in Canada and the U.S. on development projects.

Taseko owns Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake.


