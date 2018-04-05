Sunshine draws family to Williams Lake

It was sunshine and better air quality that inspired Rudy and Anne Dyck to move their family from Abbotsford to Williams Lake four years ago.

“We would come camping up to this area and visit family,” Anne said during an interview at their Douglas Road home. “Our son Callum was severely sick with asthma, but when we were up here his symptoms would go away. Since we’ve moved here he has been 100 per cent better.”

The Dycks own Pro Circuit Electrical, a solar sales, service and installation company.

Rudy has been an electrician by trade for more than two decades and installing solar systems —on and off grid — for 15 years.

About five years into his profession, he studied a solar course in Victoria because he decided he wanted to give back.

“B.C. is blessed with a lot of natural resources and being in construction I see that firsthand in everything that we do, whether it’s forestry, oil and gas,” he said, noting he also subcontracts for B.C., Alberta and Manitoba hydro, flying into different areas.

The Dycks have installed solar panels on both homes that they’ve lived in while in Williams Lake. Two years ago they purchased their home and property on Douglas Road and just last month installed a 10-kilowatt solar system on the roof of the house.

The solar system went into effect on March 11 and by the end of the month it had generated more than 800 kilowatts of power.

“We use about 25 kilowatts a day, and we are a family of five, but we do heat with wood,” Anne said. “We are generating more power than we are using.”

Opening up her cell phone she brought up an app that shows how much energy is being made each day.

One day they generated 75 kilowatts and used 25, which means BC Hydro buys back 50 kilowatts from them that day.

“Even on cloudy and overcast days we still generate more than we use,” Rudy explained.

So far, Rudy has installed solar panels on five other homes in the Cariboo — one in Lac La Hache and four in Williams Lake.

“Mark Denny from Cariboo Saddlery is very pleased with his 5kWh system at his home,” Rudy said, as he explained that solar systems work best with south facing exposure and that the angle of a roof can have an impact.

Once he designs a system for a customer, an application goes into BC Hydro for approval and he has yet to see anybody denied.

“We have found Williams Lake a great place for solar with the blue skies and favourable temperatures,” Rudy said, noting the financial payback varies with weather, but the karma pay back is immediate.

Rudy said he gave up a good business in Abbotsford, but the family’s lifestyle in the Cariboo has been worth making the change.

The children have all become avid horseback riders, and spend lots of time learning from Lori Rankin at the Eagle View Equestrian Centre.

They have horses, bees and chickens and because the three children are home-schooled, they are all busy helping monitor electricity usage and even helped install the solar system on the roof.

Homeschooling also affords the family the ability to pursue helping orphans in Guatemala.

For three years they have been going down and working alongside Story International, an organization based in the U.S. that has been involved in Huehuetenango, Guatemala for many years.

Story International is involved in various areas from helping orphans, widows, rehabilitation and operating an English teaching school.

“A year ago, 41 girls died in an institutional-style orphanage,” Anne said. “Requirements have changed since, and orphanages can be farm-based now. So Story International decided to provide an orphanage that was less institutional and more farm-style.”

While B.C. is their home, Guatemala is where there passion lies, Rudy added.

Previous story
Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Just Posted

Sunshine draws family to Williams Lake

It was sunshine and better air quality that inspired Rudy and Anne… Continue reading

Quesnel Lake water quality improving with time

Researcher gives presentation on health of the lake almost four years after Mount Polley Mine tailings breach

Court inquiry into 2016 shooting wrapped up Thursday

A preliminary inquiry took place Wednesday and Thursday in Williams Lake Provincial Court for charges related to an incident that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.

Snow falling in Williams Lake

Environment Canada predicts two to four centimetres of the white stuff for Thursday afternoon

Powerlifter from Williams Lake sees success at Oregon event

From losing weight to lifting weights, Cariboo powerlifters set multiple national WABDL records

Sharing truth with art at inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women

Archivist curating dozens of paintings, poems and other artwork contributed during national inquiry

Committee recommends better settlement services for vulnerable refugees

Yazidi refugees face barriers in accessing affordable housing, mental health services, report says

Senators fear legal pot will hike number of Canadians barred entry to U.S.

Public Safety Minister says no reason why legalizing marijuana should create headaches at border

Fraser Institute study lists bad decisions, failure to act, as ICBC debt mounted

New Democrat government has confirmed the corporation faces a $1.3 billion loss this fiscal year

1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

Most Read

  • Sunshine draws family to Williams Lake

    It was sunshine and better air quality that inspired Rudy and Anne…