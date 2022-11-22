Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.5 per cent to $61.1 billion in September led by a drop in sales at gasoline stations and food and beverage stores. People fuel up vehicles at a Shell gas station in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.5 per cent to $61.1 billion in September led by a drop in sales at gasoline stations and food and beverage stores. People fuel up vehicles at a Shell gas station in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Statistics Canada reports retail sales down 0.5% in September

Sales drop led by gas stations along with food and beverage stores

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.5 per cent to $61.1 billion in September led by a drop in sales at gas stations along with food and beverage stores.

However, the agency says its initial estimate for October pointed to a gain of 1.5 per cent for the month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

For September, Statistics Canada says sales at gas stations fell 2.4 per cent as prices fell, while sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers were relatively unchanged.

Sales at food and beverage stores dropped 1.3 per cent in September, as supermarkets and grocery store sales fell 1.6 per cent and convenience stores lost 1.5 per cent. Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 2.0 per cent.

Core retail sales — which exclude sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 0.4 per cent in September.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.1 per cent in September.

RELATED: Value of goods and services purchased online by Canadians rose almost 50 per cent in 2020

Retail

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s battery supply credibility jumps as multi-billion announcements keep coming

Just Posted

Ray Hornby was one of the dedicated volunteers at Scout Island helping to construct the new boardwalk for the Willow Trail on Nov. 15, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Scout Island’s Willow Trail boardwalk rebuild underway in Williams Lake

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage regarding the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website. (File Photo)
Police watchdog investigates circumstances around Williams Lake RCMP in-custody incident

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several regions in B.C. (file photo)
Snowfall warning in effect for Cariboo, North Thompson regions

Wolfe Road was blocked off Dec. 19, 2018 while RCMP investigated suspicious murder. (100 MIle House Free Press file photo)
Jury selection underway in Williams Lake for second degree murder trial of Lone Butte man