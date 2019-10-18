Spotlight on small business: Williams Lake Optometry

Williams Lake Optometry is proud to enrich community with professional and personal family eye care

Williams Lake Optometry has been open for just over three years now and is committed to providing comprehensive eye care to patients in our community. Dr. Kate Dalrymple and Dr. Morgan Garman look forward to seeing you to check your prescription as well as the health of your eyes.

Williams Lake Optometry provides comprehensive eye examinations for patients of all ages, pre- and post-op laser eye surgery consultations, cataract post-op appointments, contact lenses and glasses fittings as well as care for eye emergencies. Our knowledgeable staff looks forward to greeting you and answering your questions regarding eye care.

Read More: Celebrating Small Business Week: Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce

Williams Lake Optometry has the latest technology and equipment to help in diagnosis and management of eye diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and much more. We are fortunate to have visiting ophthalmologists that travel to our clinic throughout the year. Dr. Kate Dalrymple and Dr. Morgan Garman enjoy educating our patients on the importance of routine eye examinations, eye health, glasses, contact lenses and eye protection.

Williams Lake Optometry is proud to enrich our community with professional and personal family eye care. Come into Williams Lake Optometry today to schedule your appointment. We look forward to meeting you!

