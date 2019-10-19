Spotlight on small business: Wessels custom logworks

I’ve always been drawn to working with wood, even as a kid

Micheal Wessels is the proud owner and proprietor of Wessels custom logworks here in Williams Lake. Photo submitted.

Born in Squamish, BC, my parents and I moved to Williams Lake in 1975 and it’s been my home ever since. Out of school, I worked a variety of jobs until I tried log building.

I’ve always been drawn to working with wood, even as a kid. I started out on the log peeling deck for .70 cents per lineal foot, eventually, I moved up to learn the log building process. Doing logwork is an art, no two logs are the same! Working for a couple of local Cariboo companies over the years, I’ve seen different ways of producing a home or structure.

Read more: Celebrating Small Business Week: Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce

In 2004, myself and one other co-worker were the first two employees within the company to earn “certification” in the trade of log building. Eventually, I took on more and more responsibilities and was seeing homes all the way through from beginning to end! I now have hundreds of homes and projects that are spread across Canada and the USA.

Starting my own business has been amazing! There are new refreshing challenges that I have never had to face before. Currently, I am developing a site on the Horsefly Highway where I will be doing logwork. As a Master Builder with close to 25 years experience, I want to have the opportunity to teach and mentor employees as I have always enjoyed passing on knowledge.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Spotlight on small business: Do More Promotional

Just Posted

Lakecity youth mentored by Harvest Fair ventriloquist

Kellie Haines has made a lifelong personal connection with aspiring performer Zach Gillespie

Stamps to host Kanagaroos in home opener this Saturday, Oct. 19

Stamps currently first in CIHL East Division

Lakecity artists bring creative mini-mural to downtown

Crocodiles, lions, rabbits, penguins and dinosaurs all adorn a lakecity wall

Fatal vehicle incident west of Williams Lake closes down Highway 20

One person is confirmed dead while other passengers have suffered serious to critical injuries

RANCH MUSINGS: Where Love and Business Intersect

It is no secret to people who know us that our family… Continue reading

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

Black Press Media’s polling analyst on the origins of predictive seat modelling in Canada

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over what the school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

Most Read