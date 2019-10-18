Spotlight on small business: The Open Book

The printed word continues to endure, which means The Open Book is still here, doing what they love

Located in the heart of Downtown Williams Lake, The Open Book has been family owned and operated since 1983. Over the last 36 years, through four locations, the business has grown and evolved into its current 3,000 square foot space at 247 Oliver Street. Angela Rankin bought the business in 2003 from her parents, Barry & Joanne Laird, and has continued what they started as her own family has grown.

Angela and her husband, Jeff, both grew up in Williams Lake and have a strong connection with and love for the rich history and culture of the community. They have enjoyed raising their oldest daughter here and look forward to continuing, having welcomed their second daughter just last month.

Angela thoroughly enjoys the diversity of entrepreneurship, and, though challenging, it has given her the flexibility to spend time with her family, and the ability to sponsor and support the community in a variety of ways. She is also so grateful for her amazing staff whose love of books keeps her business strong.

The printed word continues to endure, which means The Open Book is still here, doing what they love. With over 16,000 titles in stock, including a treasure trove of bargain books, calendars, magazines, jigsaw puzzles, greeting cards, gifts, and more, there is something for everyone! Browse the wonderful selection Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., open late Friday nights until 9 p.m., and in November and December, open Sundays 12 to 3 p.m. Or shop online at www.theopenbook.ca and pick your order up in store.

