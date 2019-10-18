Spotlight on small business: The Open Book

The printed word continues to endure, which means The Open Book is still here, doing what they love

The Open Book is a thriving, family-owned small business located in downtown Williams Lake.

Located in the heart of Downtown Williams Lake, The Open Book has been family owned and operated since 1983. Over the last 36 years, through four locations, the business has grown and evolved into its current 3,000 square foot space at 247 Oliver Street. Angela Rankin bought the business in 2003 from her parents, Barry & Joanne Laird, and has continued what they started as her own family has grown.

Read more: New book release: Phyllis’s Orange Shirt hits shelves

Angela and her husband, Jeff, both grew up in Williams Lake and have a strong connection with and love for the rich history and culture of the community. They have enjoyed raising their oldest daughter here and look forward to continuing, having welcomed their second daughter just last month.

Angela thoroughly enjoys the diversity of entrepreneurship, and, though challenging, it has given her the flexibility to spend time with her family, and the ability to sponsor and support the community in a variety of ways. She is also so grateful for her amazing staff whose love of books keeps her business strong.

The printed word continues to endure, which means The Open Book is still here, doing what they love. With over 16,000 titles in stock, including a treasure trove of bargain books, calendars, magazines, jigsaw puzzles, greeting cards, gifts, and more, there is something for everyone! Browse the wonderful selection Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., open late Friday nights until 9 p.m., and in November and December, open Sundays 12 to 3 p.m. Or shop online at www.theopenbook.ca and pick your order up in store.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spotlight on small business: Home Hardware Building Centre responds to customers’ needs
Next story
Spotlight on small business: Oliver & Co servingWilliams Lake for several decades

Just Posted

Grief from infant losses inspires BC Angel Dresses sewing project

There will be a sewing event Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Big Lake Community Hall

Celebrating Small Business Week: Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce

Small businesses are the backbone of our community

Electric vehicle charging station under construction at City Hall

A new BC Hydro electric vehicle charging station is under construction at… Continue reading

Fun had by all at Community Living Month’s annual kickball game

Laughter, smiles and good cheer were carried on the winds

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort preparing for 2019/20 reopening

“We’ll be opening for skiers and boarders as soon as there is enough base to operate.”

VIDEO: First all-female spacewalk team makes history

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir did work on International Space Station’s power grid

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta, but doesn’t talk oilsands

Swedish teen was met with some oil and gas industry supporters who came in a truck convoy

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Conservative leader had claimed that a potential NDP-Liberal coalition could lead to a hike in GST

Council asks to limit cruise ship visits to Victoria harbour

Mayor says motion is not meant to curtail current visits or limit local cruise industry expansion

Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Most Read