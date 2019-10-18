Spotlight on small business: RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty

As lifelong Cariboo residents, Pauline and Court believe in giving back to the community

Court and Pauline Smith are celebrating one year of owning and operating RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty!

Previous owners of Sutton Cariboo Realty, Court and Pauline have enjoyed learning what it takes to operate a new RE/MAX franchise. The RE/MAX organization offers amazing training for new owner/brokers, as well as new REALTORS®. We were sent to take some introductory courses in Kelowna at RE/MAX Western Canada head quarters, as well as five days of intense training in Denver Colorado, where we met other RE/MAX owners from all over the world.

Read more: Tickets on sale now for the Chamber’s 24th Annual Business Excellence Awards Oct. 26

The RE/MAX culture is to encourage professional development, create a positive learning environment that will allow Realtors to stay up to date on the latest trends and marketing tools.

RE/MAX Williams Lake currently has 12 realtors available, specializing in residential, commercial, acreage or ranch property.

As lifelong Cariboo residents, Pauline and Court believe in giving back to the community and do so in a number of ways such as sponsoring many special events and non-profits, like the Williams Lake Stampede Association, Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust and Children’s Miracle Group.

RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty is located at #2 85 South Third Avenue. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, however realtors are available around the clock to assist with client needs.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.