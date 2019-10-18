Spotlight on small business: Oliver & Co servingWilliams Lake for several decades

The staff pride themselves on being actively involved in making the community a better place

Serving the Cariboo Chilcotin for 44 years, Oliver and Co. is a full-service law firm specializing in family law, real estate and corporate law, personal injury and wills and estates.

Four lawyers, and a staff of 11 people make up Oliver and Co.’s highly professional team.

The staff at Oliver and Co. pride themselves on being actively involved in making the community a better place to live for all residents.

“We are committed to being a part of this community and we give back to the community in various, charitable ways,” said Gina Mawson, office manager at Oliver and Co.

Gregory Mawson, Patricia Weber, Peggy Mills and Max Mihalj round out the team of legal practitioners at Oliver and Co. Mihalj and Mills have recently joined the team at Oliver and Co. bringing more expertise to clients in Williams Lake, specifically in the field of family law.

The firm was founded by William F. Crook in 1975 and, after 1980 the firm became the partnership of William F. Crook and Stephen J. Oliver.

Gregory, as of January 2017, became the sole proprietor.

Oliver and Co. is located at the Westgate Plaza above the old Shoppers Drug Mart location at #106-235 Oliver St.

To get in touch with the legal staff at Oliver and Co. call 250-392-2395 or check out the website at www.oliverco.ca.



