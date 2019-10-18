Spotlight on small business: Meet the master builders of Top Notch Log Homes Ltd.

“We build what we are passionate about — log homes, garages, anything with logs.”

Master craftsmen Joel Roorda, Peter Arnold and Shawn Oviatt are making log home dreams come true for clients of Top Notch Log Homes Ltd. in Williams Lake.

Top Notch Log Homes Ltd. is a small, family-oriented business owned and operated by Timber King and master craftsman Joel and his wife Lara out of Williams Lake. Together with fellow Timber King Peter, Shawn and a handful of dedicated employees, they have been working out of the new log yard since March 2019 and specializing in building Western Red Cedar custom log homes.

“It’s always been a dream of ours to operate our own small log home manufacturing business,” Joel said of owning their own small business. “And you have time for the details again.”

The master craftsmen have already built and sent several beautiful, custom homes to Alaska, Switzerland and Alberta.

“We build what we are passionate about — log homes, garages, anything with logs,” said Peter.

“They are pieces of art,” Lara added of the appeal of log homes. “So it’s special for people when their builder is attached to their dream and want to make it come true.”

Joel and Peter may be best known by fans of the HGTV show Timber Kings, which ran over four years and saw more than 50 episodes produced showcasing the master craftsmen at work and the Cariboo region.

Joel said it’s been very rewarding starting his own business.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the community and we’d like to say thank you.”

