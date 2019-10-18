Roy Jaroudi opened Lake City Denture Clinic in August 2018 and has been enjoying operating a business in Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Spotlight on small business: Jay Jaroudi of Lake City Denture Clinic

Roy Jaroudi purchased a business from long-time denturist Ernie West and opened a new clinic downtown

It is the sense of community Lake City Denture Clinic owner Roy Jaroudi likes about operating a small business in Williams Lake.

He has only been in the lakecity just over a year, but enjoys building relationships with people, hearing their stories and getting to know the area and its history.

Everyone has a story to tell, he says.

Originally from Surrey, he studied the denturist program at Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton for two years, did a one-year placement in Edson, before returning to write his licensing exams.

He moved to Williams Lake from Kamloops after purchasing a business from long-time denturist Ernie West, who was operating his clinic out of a home near the Ramada Inn.

Wanting to be downtown, Jaroudi found a building to rent from Lake City Glass owner Chester Mortensen and opened in August 2018 at 113B Yorston Street.

Constantly looking for way to improve his product and skills, Jaroudi attends numerous continuing education courses per year.

He now uses a higher quality, longer lasting, more natural looking tooth in all his dentures at no additional cost to his patients.

Additionally, the insurance used by Indigenous clients has changed and is now fully covered 100 per cent for new dentures every five years and relines every two years.

Jaroudi does all the lab work himself by hand at the clinic and has a receptionist, Cassandra Beck.

Business hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

