Spotlight on small business: Home Hardware Building Centre responds to customers’ needs

Williams Lake’s Home Hardware Building Centre invites people to come in and see all it has to offer.

With stores in Williams Lake and Quesnel, Scott Tucker and staff are committed to serving the building supply needs in both communities.

Online Ecomm orders with free shipping to either store has seen significant growth as more people like to shop online and quickly grab that item they are after.

Promotional flyer product offering really blew the numbers up in 2019.

“We’ve always done really well with our flyers but our new president at head office has made some strategic changes and we are seeing huge acceptance by the shoppers. If you want the flyer on paper, you can get it. If you want to read it online, you can get it. If you want it sent to your email address, you can get it. It’s all about what the customer wants. When they want it. And how they want it.”

And that directive is embraced by Tucker and the staff who will continue to focus all efforts on serving the customer their way, not what works according to some book or some corporate mandate.

Local ownership is the best way to respond to the customer’s needs.

Read more: Celebrating Small Business Week: Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter