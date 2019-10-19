Spotlight on small business: FYidoctors

Doctor Andrew Roy is the owner and operator of FYidoctors here in Williams Lake. Patrick Davies photo.

For those in the lakecity looking for quality eye care, look no further than Doctor Andrew Roy and his team at FYidoctors.

Located on 1185 Prosperity Way up by the Walmart open Mondays to Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., FYidoctors is a small business with a long history, Roy said. Prior to joining the FYidoctors, an optometrist owned and operated company, the Cariboo Eyecare Clinic had served the lakecity faithfully for many years under Dan Derksen before the reigns were passed to Roy.

Roy serves patients of all ages, from children to seniors, with all matters related to optometry, including managing and treating eye disease, focusing on providing custom eye care solutions on Canadian custom lenses and technology.

They also work with the First Nations Health Authorities to bring eyecare out to many out west communities.

“FYi, as a company, is dedicated to medical based optometry and making sure we have the latest technology available for our patients,” Roy said.

When it comes to running a small business, Roy personally loves the interactions he gets to experience with each patient. The fact he has a brand new facility to work in, that is wheelchair accessible and state of the art, also makes him feel real good whenever patients walk through his doors rather than have to drive to a major centre for the same quality of care.

“We’re Canadian owned and operated, everything we do is Canadian based… so it’s nice to be able to bring the expertise of a larger Canadian based company to a smaller centre.”



