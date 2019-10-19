Spotlight on small business: Dogs’N’Suds

While it may not be a drive-in diner anymore, Dog’N’Suds keeps that vibe alive

Dogs n Suds success is all thanks to its dedicated staff including managing waitress Justine Anderson (from left), owner and operator Natalie Anderson and cooks Shelly Jackson and Kevin Medlock. Patrick Davies photo.

The spirit of quality diner food and coffee is being kept alive and well at Williams Lake’s own Dogs N Suds Restaurant.

Located just past the Y intersection on 1172 Broadway Ave S, this colourful and friendly diner has been operating since 1967. Today it’s owned by Natalie Anderson who has operated it for the last 23 years and while it’s gone through many changes, the name has always stayed the same. Dogs represent the hot dogs they make, Anderson said, while suds is a nod to the rootbeer they serve with them.

“I think it’s just one of those things where, over the generations, people have been here, kids have been here and now their grandkids (are here),” Anderson said. “It’s kind of one of those iconic spots for Williams Lake.”

Anderson views running this restaurant as a team effort and said she’d be unable to do anything without her staff. More importantly, you can’t have success without customers so she feels that everyone who comes through the door works together to make Dog N Suds what it is.

To this end, Anderson leads by example and can be often found on the floor behind the cash register taking orders. These include orders from their extensive menu including all-day breakfast, hot dogs, hamburgers, fish and chips and more.

“Our small businesses are basically our backbone in any community and if we don’t support them then we don’t support our community,” Anderson said.

Dogs N Suds is open Monday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Friday’s when it’s open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.



