Diane Buchanan of DLC Canadian Mortgage Experts in Williams Lake has been a mortgage broker for 20 years. Angie Mindus photo

Spotlight on small business: Diane Buchanan of DLC Canadian Mortgage Experts

“I have a vested interest in my client’s mortgage and many lenders to choose from.”

Whether she’s working with a client or networking with other local businesses, Diane Buchanan thoroughly enjoys her career as a mortgage broker with DLC Canadian Mortgage Experts (CME) in Williams Lake. CME is the largest mortgage franchise within the Dominion Lending Centres network in Canada.

“I love what I do. I put people in homes. I help them restructure their debt or renew their mortgage into a better interest rate. It is very, very important to me that my clients are looked after,” Diane said, noting 80 per cent of her business accounts from past client referrals.

Diane worked as a mortgage broker in the South Cariboo for several years before moving and continuing her work in Williams Lake.

Currently the most experienced broker in the Cariboo, Diane prides herself on exceeding the needs and expectations of her customers.

Diane works with 20 to 30 different lenders across Canada to help meet the needs of clients, whether that’s to get a mortgage, refinance an existing mortgage or renewing their mortgage.

“I have a vested interest in my client’s mortgage and many lenders to choose from. If their needs don’t fit with one lender’s requirements, I have other options for them with other lenders.”

Diane grew up at the Coast but now considers the Cariboo home.

“I love living in Williams Lake. It’s not a small town but it’s not a big town either. I can last maybe three days at the Lower Mainland now and I’m ready to come back. This is home.”

In her free time Diane enjoys travelling and watching sports to relax.

“A little red wine doesn’t hurt either,” she joked.

Diane Buchanan is located at the Canadian Mortgage Experts office at #3 25 4th Ave. South, beside Interior Properties Real Estate.

