Spotlight on small business: Delainey’s Lock and Key in downtown Williams Lake

“We like being a small local business because we have flexibility and camaraderie”

Delainey’s Lock and Key is a family-owned business in Williams Lake that has been proudly serving the people of the Cariboo Chilcotin for more than 30 years.

Manager Krista Storoschuk has been working at Delainey’s Lock and Key for 19 years now, since she was in high school, and said the secret to their success is in the staff and their customers.

Read More: Tickets on sale now for the Chamber’s 24th Annual Business Excellence Awards Oct. 26

“We like being a small local business because we have flexibility and camaraderie, we support other local businesses and we love that our community supports us,” Krista said.

“Our customers are our friends and neighbors, we share similar backgrounds and we feel we are an important part of the safety and security in our community and the people we serve.”

Delainey’s currently has four employees; Tanis Armstrong, Merv Coombs, Andrea Weese and Krista as well as owner Greg Delainey

Services that Delainey’s offers includes service of automotive locks and ignition cylinders as well as program keys for vehicles. Delainey’s also carries a variety of knives and axes and offer tool, knife and axe sharpening in house by hand.

They have staff on hand who respond after hours to emergency situations such as if you get locked out of your house or you lose the keys to your vehicle.

Delainey’s Lock and Key is located at 271 Oliver Street. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.