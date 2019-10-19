D&D Passports Xcetera owner Debbie Graham smiles alongside store manager Cori Beck in her eclectic little fairy hut mixed with a passport business. Patrick Davies photo.

Spotlight on small business: DD Passports Xcetera

If it’s a passport photo you need, some holistic spiritual advice or some fairy-themed gifts, D&D Passports Xcetera has you covered.

This eclectic little shop in the Delainey’s Centre is owned by Debbie Graham along with her partner Kane Fraser. She said they originally bought the space as passport business to begin with but as time on the vision for the store changed. Graham had always wanted her own ‘fairy hut’ so when Fraser rolled in one day and told her to pursue that dream, she jumped at the chance and began filling her store with fairy related objects and mystical charms.

Graham said she shops for the store on instinct and never knows what she’s going to buy for it which makes it always exciting. She’s hoping to add some more items suited for men as well in the future.

“The philosophy here is kindness and I want it to be a feel-good store. When you come in here I want you to go and hang on to a amethyst or whatever you’re attracted to, your body will know,” Graham said.

Read More: Photos: Spring Hobby Con brings out the lakecity's passion

She’s also happy to talk with patrons about the other side and be an open ear for any who wish to discuss spiritual matters or higher powers. Personally, she finds that making these human connections to be the most enjoyable part of owning D&D

In addition, D&D Passports Xcetera still offers passport photos which are done every day as well as photos for licenses, I.Ds and other official documents.

D&D Passports Xcetera is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
