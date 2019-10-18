Spotlight on small business: Alicia Fenn of Kintec by Cariboo Orthotics

Alicia has hired on a Kinesiology graduate and together they are able to help more clients

Kintec by Cariboo Orthotics is celebrating two years of business in Williams Lake! Certified Pedorthist and owner, Alicia Fenn, is grateful for all of the local support they have received over the years; lots has changed since they opened up in October of 2017!

In the last year Alicia has hired on a Kinesiology graduate, Olivia, and together they are able to help more clients. They recently expanded into a much larger space (now at 94 First Ave North) and have more room to bring in different inventory. Alicia and Olivia are now both Sigvaris certified compression stocking fitters and have been using their expertise to ensure clients are in the best sock for their needs.

“Many people can benefit from compression stockings, especially those who stand a lot at work , have circulatory issues, or travel frequently.”

In addition to fitting compression stockings, Kintec also offers custom brace fittings, custom orthotic appointments, leg length discrepancy measurements, shoe modifications, general biomechanical assessments and help with a variety of upper and lower body braces/splints.

Kintec by Cariboo Orthotics is open Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and after hours appointments can be requested as needed.

You will now find their orange sign hung on the corner of Borland and First Avenue, across the street from Caribou Ski. For more information check out their website: caribooorthotics.com or follow them on Facebook: Kintec by Cariboo Orthotics.

If you or someone you know would like more information on what a Pedorthist does call Kintec at 778-412-9833. Foot pain is common but often is left untreated! Don’t let it be the reason why you stop enjoying the activities you love!

