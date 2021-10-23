Spotlight on Small Business 2021: Trevor Bigg of eXp Realty

Trevor Bigg is available to answer all your questions when it comes to the often complex world of Real Estate.

“Everyone often seems reluctant to ask the easy questions,” Trevor Bigg, a REALTOR® in Williams Lake with eXp Realty, said.

“Many are nervous there are hidden fees when talking with a REALTOR®, but it costs nothing to call and ask questions. Real estate can be a complex transaction that nobody tends to talk about until you’re in a position where you’re buying or selling. I’ve made it my goal to educate the public on the process.”

Originally from Horsefly, Bigg loves meeting new people in the small city where he offers his eXpertise for sellers to obtain the best price possible for their property.

With his Unlicensed Assistant (Amanda Price) alongside, they make sure to stay involved every step of the way, from start to finish.

Online he also provides virtual walk-throughs to potential homebuyers and is able to showcase larger properties through drone footage.

“It’s pretty amazing the technology that we’re able to play with since being at eXp Realty,” Bigg said.

While he laughed that he does not have a lot of extra spare time on his hands with three children attending elementary school, he enjoys working out in his free time.

“It’s pretty amazing to be able to meet so many people and be such a big part of the community,” he said of being a realtor® in Williams Lake.

Call 250-855-8280 or visit www.biggrealty.ca for more information.

