Spotlight on Small Business 2021: The Rusty Bucket

A kind warmth radiates from The Rusty Bucket where unique home decor and gifts can be found.

This hidden gem, located a short distance south of Williams Lake at 150 Mile House will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in November, says owner Rena Johnson. We have hearts full of gratitude for our customers as we reach this milestone.

“I put together a space where I could create and simply “be” while healing,” Rena says, noting she has poured her heart and soul into every detail of the store.

“It’s a place where people can come in, forget the world and take a breath – as if nothing else matters. That is where our tagline ‘Life in a Moment’ came from.”

Rena’s greatest enjoyment comes from the connections with her customers and watching them enter the shop and get lost in the experience.

The Rusty Bucket hosts special events in the summer, such as garden yoga, wine tasting and sourdough workshops.

As the holiday season approaches, Rena and her staff, Melissa and Leslie, are getting ready to step into Christmas with new items arriving daily.

Located at 293 Likely Road, The Rusty Bucket is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, with private appointments available. Call 250-296-4157 for more information and follow us on social media.

