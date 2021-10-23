Spotlight on Small Business 2021: The Mantel

New Christmas home decor and gifts for the holiday season are beginning to arrive at The Mantel in Williams Lake.

The store provides a variety of home products for every room and owner Allison Levens said she will be looking to revamp to a jolly environment come Nov. 1.

“I love helping people decorate their homes,” says Levens, who prides herself on exceptional customer service.

“People come in with a vision, and I love helping put that vision together.”

The Mantel opened in March 2019, with Levens recently becoming sole proprietor.

She had previously worked for the BC Assessment Authority for 23 years and had wanted a change in her life.

In her spare time, Levens enjoys the outdoors and playing various sports, including soccer, hockey and golf. She was born in Williams Lake, where she resides with her husband and two children.

The Mantel is located at 1-25 4th Avenue South. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New products, including unique gifts for almost everyone, arrive daily.

“I love meeting new people and chatting with our customers,” Levens said.

