Spotlight on Small Business 2021: RONA Williams Lake

Rona Williams Lake store manager Greg Morry is proud to call the Cariboo home.

Before making the move from Vancouver Island to B.C.’s Central Interior, Greg and his family owned a resort by the ocean in Nanaimo for 36 years.

After it sold, he said he was too young to pull the pin and fully retire.

“I was offered this position, so from going from Nanaimo up to Williams Lake it was a bit of a shock, but you know what, the people are fantastic.”

The hardware store offers a variety of products for renovation, construction and home decoration projects. In addition, it has a paint department overseen by an employee of 28 years as well as a lumber yard.

Greg has been with Rona Williams Lake for six years now and enjoys working in customer service.

“You have a real good opportunity to build up a rapport with people and to walk with them through the very beginning of their project until the very end,” he said.

Rona Williams Lake is located downtown at 298 Proctor Street and is open for business every day except Christmas Day.

