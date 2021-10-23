Bruce Charbonneau (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Spotlight on Small Business 2021: Frame Creations by Bruce

Sponsored Content

If you need anything framed, Frame Creations by Bruce in downtown Williams Lake is your answer.

Around 1,200 corner frame samples are available for customers to select what will grace their special photographs, documents or pieces of art.

Bruce Charbonneau has been professionally framing pictures for more than four decades and arrived in Williams Lake from Saskatoon, Sask. in 2006.

He has a love for small towns and meeting new people.

“It’s really important for me to make sure that the pieces that I create for them are above and beyond what they thought they would get.”

As well as his storefront offering custom framing, framed art by local artists is also on full display.

Charbonneau has a degree in fine arts and is not hesitant to share his wisdom with aspiring artists.

“I used to do some teaching, but I’d rather use my degree towards good, and so far it’s coaching younger artists to think about their artwork in a different way; size, shape, perspective — a number of different things,” he said.

“Color theories is one of my strong points and design elements is another one, so I’m in the perfect job.”

Located at 25 First Avenue South, Frame Creations by Bruce is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Business

