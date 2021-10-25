Spotlight on Small Business 2021: Crosina Realty Ltd.

Marilyn Martin and Jason Noble have been owners of Crosina Realty Ltd. since July 1, 2021.

A Williams Lake couple couldn’t be happier to continue helping people every step of the way in selling, buying or renting a home.

“We’re more than honoured that Anita sold it to us, so we couldn’t have asked for a better place to go to,” Martin said.

The pair have been together for almost two decades and have years of experience in real estate.

Martin enjoys working with people and interacting with them.

“We have several agents with us, so whether it’s renting, building your investment portfolio, buying or selling, we cover it all,” she said.

Martin has been a licensed property manager for more than 12 years with Noble becoming a property manager and realtor about six years ago after he was injured as a heavy duty mechanic.

Both are proud to call the community home.

”Williams Lake, for one, is beautiful and I love the people and the community atmosphere that Williams Lake has,” Martin said, noting the many outdoor activities available.

“There’s just so much that’s offered here.”

Crosina Realty Ltd. is located downtown at 171 Oliver Street and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

