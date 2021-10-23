Spotlight on Small Business 2021: Adrian Kreis of eXp Realty

There’s no brick and mortar to go through to get in touch with local realtor Adrian Kreis.

Adrian joined eXp Realty, a global online brokerage powered by top agents and cutting-edge technology, in May 2020.

“Most realtors these days are working from home, and with today’s technology, you hardly ever have any clients in your office anyway, so it’s just a different concept than the ordinary brokerage we know so far,” he said.

Adrian has been involved in real estate for many years and appreciates serving Williams Lake and neighbouring communities such as 150 Mile House, Likely, Big Lake, Horsefly and Lac Hache that he said have a lot to offer and are attracting people from the Lower Mainland.

He himself lives along the shores of Big Lake east of Williams Lake with his wife.

“We really enjoy the lifestyle we have out here, and of course, you can imagine summertime is a nice time,” he said.

The different combinations of clients and properties he gets to work with are what he enjoys most as a realtor.

To reach Adrian for your real estate needs, call 250-305-5038 or visit www.williamslakeforsale.ca for more information.

