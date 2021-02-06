After 38 years working as a tax specialist, and 11 years since she started her own business, QTAX Quality Tax Services in Williams Lake, owner Debbie Seland (right) is passing the torch to longtime employee Coral Quon. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Spotlight on Business: Elvis is leaving the building at QTAX

After close to 40 years working as a tax specialist — 11 of those owning her own business — Williams Lake’s Debbie Seland of Q-TAX Quality Tax Services is passing the torch to a longtime employee.

Seland began her career at H&R Block then decided to open up her own business when the opportunity presented itself.

“There was a fellow in Quesnel who owned Q-TAX, and there were some issues on me going on my own so he said I could just run under their name,” Seland said. “I guess that’s all changed now that I’ve sold the business.”

Coral Quon of Williams Lake, an employee of Seland’s at Q-TAX for the past 10 years, has taken over the business.

Quon said it’s the family-like atmosphere and being able to work together with clients she enjoys most about the job.

“I don’t feel like I’m just coming in and sitting in my office and doing my own work,” Quon said. “Everybody pulls together. When there’s a problem or a hard question we bounce things off each other.”

Quon was born in Prince Albert, Sask. but moved to Williams Lake at the age of five. She has two children — a 27 year old living in Victoria a seven year old in Williams Lake.

Seland has known Quon since she was seven, and was close friends with Quon’s late mother.

“It’s like family,” Quon said.

As well as being a familiar, friendly face and doing a great job throughout her career, Seland is also known for her collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia which is displayed in her office and spans over an entire wall and a display case.

“All that is from my clients, for the most part,” Seland said. “And it’s a tribute to my clients. I could tell a story about each and every piece. It’s all gifts.”

While she has sold the business to Quon, Seland plans to work part time for another couple of years to help with a smooth transition.

“Just not such long hours,” she laughed.

“I have three daughters and seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. I’m very fortunate.”

Elvis, meanwhile, hasn’t left the building just yet.

“I love the Elvis stuff,” Quon said.

“I hope it stays for a while longer. Longer than two years would be good. I think it’s great.”

Q-TAX Quality Tax Services, which will now be known as CQ Tax Services, is located at 118 1st Ave. N in Williams Lake.

 


Most Read