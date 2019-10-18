Cathy Alexander of Alexander Clothing, Jewellery & Gifts.

Spotlight on business: Alexander Clothing, Jewellery & Gifts

Alexander Clothing, Jewellery & Gifts is located on Second Avenue South in downtown Williams Lake

Owner Cathy Alexander opened her shop over twenty-five years ago in a little room in the back of larger business.

After three moves to bigger spaces, Alexander Clothing, Jewellery & Gifts is now located on Second Avenue South in downtown Williams Lake.

Alexander Clothing is a homage to Cathy’s love of fashion. The shop carries quality, fashionable clothing at various price points. One can also find a wide range of fashion accessories, including beautiful handmade jewellery, scarves, hats and leggings. The store also features a selection of interesting gift-ware. All the items in the shop have been carefully chosen by Cathy, with an eye for comfort, quality and uniqueness.

Read More: Celebrating Small Business Week: Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce

Whenever possible Cathy sources goods manufactured in Canada, USA, Australia or other first world nations.

Cathy was born and raised in Williams Lake. One of her favourite joys in doing business in the area is providing her hometown with a quality shopping experience. She also greatly enjoys interacting with her customers, many of whom have become good friends.

Alexander Clothing is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

