Spotlight on Business 2022: Unlimited Medical Services

Unlimited Medical Services Inc. owner Kendra Rolston is a 20-year licensed paramedic who started the business 16 years ago.

Professional and reliable, UMS will make your safety its priority.

With three full-time employees and 10 to 15 part-time employees, UMS is always growing and continuing to adapt to the needs of industry and general public.

UMS provides medical services and supplies including drug and alcohol testing, DNA paternity testing, respirator fit testing and industrial audio-metric testing.

Paramedics and OFA 3s can be sent to sites requiring first aid attendants, as well as mobile treatment centres, which are fully stocked with medical supplies.

Located at #101, 41 Seventh Ave. North in Williams Lake, UMS has a retail medical and safety supply storefront carrying hi-vis safety equipment, spill kits, emergency 72-hour kits, pet first aid supplies and first aid kits in multiple sizes, as well as medical supplies for emergency and non emergency, walkers, canes and other mobility aids.

While UMS enjoys being part of community events and volunteering services when needed, Rolston said she has also felt very supported by the community.

“We look forward to serving Williams Lake and surrounding communities for years to come.”

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.

