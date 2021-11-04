Spotlight on Business 2021: Williams Lake Optometry

Williams Lake Optometry provides the community of Williams Lake and surrounding areas with personal and professional eye care for the whole family. “We do eye exams, contact lenses, and glasses, and we have visiting specialists who come throughout the year. We see all ages,” said Dr. Kate Augustine. She and her husband Ryan opened their business in May 2016.

The couple both grew up in the Cariboo and pride themselves on providing a warm, friendly atmosphere for both patients and staff. “We love seeing our patients and helping them improve their vision,” said Augustine. “Just witnessing that “wow” factor when a patient suddenly sees better is always exciting.”

Williams Lake Optometry is located next door to Red Tomato Pies at 360B Proctor St. Three doctors – Dr. Kate Augustine, Dr. Morgan Garman, and Dr. Corey Kisser, round out the 16-person staff.

“Regular eye exams are an important part of maintaining good health,” Augustine said. “We can detect different conditions during an eye exam, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Kids’ exams are especially important to ensure they can see well for learning at school. We recently added Vision Therapy to our practice which can help patients who have had concussions or children who are struggling to focus in school.”

Williams Lake Optometry is open to new patients. We look forward to seeing you! For more information, or to book an appointment, please call 778-412-9998.

