Melanie Ablitt of Walk-Rite Shoe Store. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Melanie Ablitt of Walk-Rite Shoe Store. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Spotlight on business 2021: Walk-Rite Shoe Store

Sponsored content

With a love and passion for the Cariboo and small business, Walk-Rite Shoe Store owners Melanie and Troy Ablitt continue to grow Williams Lake’s second oldest retail shop.

“We have shipped shoes and boots all over the place. Lots to the coast, northern B.C., Alberta and as far away as Toronto, PEI and South Carolina, said Melanie, noting they have really enjoyed “every minute” of owning a small business.

The couple purchased the downtown Williams Lake store seven years ago and have since expanded to open outlets in Prince George, Quesnel as well as online.

Walk-Rite Shoe Store specializes in offering high quality footwear with a large selection of runners, dress shoes, slippers, work boots and winter boots to choose from as well as high quality leather handbags and wallets.

“Good, quality footwear is extremely important for your feet and your whole body,” said Melanie of the store’s popularity, adding that Walk-Rite Shoe Store brings in wide shoes as well as large shoe sizes for customers, including even a few size 17 and 17 choices for men.

“If you are hard to fit, we will be able to find you something.”

Walk-Rite Shoe Store is located downtown at 130 Oliver Street and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessWilliams Lake

Previous story
Williams Lake and area businesses continue to adapt, show resiliency

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Deni House long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Outbreak declared at Deni House with 12 cases of COVID-19 detected

Join us at the Williams Lake Tribune in celebrating Small Business Week Oct. 18 to 24. We encourage everyone to buy local, order take out and show as much support as you can for our small businesses. (Williams Lake Tribune photo) Join us at the Williams Lake Tribune in celebrating Small Business Week Oct. 17-23. We encourage everyone to shop local and show as much support as you can for our small businesses. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Williams Lake and area businesses continue to adapt, show resiliency

Melanie Ablitt of Walk-Rite Shoe Store. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spotlight on business 2021: Walk-Rite Shoe Store

B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure Rob Fleming, right, toured the Cariboo recently to see areas impacted by flooding and freshet. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
‘It will be in the 100s of millions of dollars’ to fix Cariboo roads:’ Transportation Minister