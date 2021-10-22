Spotlight on business 2021: Walk-Rite Shoe Store

With a love and passion for the Cariboo and small business, Walk-Rite Shoe Store owners Melanie and Troy Ablitt continue to grow Williams Lake’s second oldest retail shop.

“We have shipped shoes and boots all over the place. Lots to the coast, northern B.C., Alberta and as far away as Toronto, PEI and South Carolina, said Melanie, noting they have really enjoyed “every minute” of owning a small business.

The couple purchased the downtown Williams Lake store seven years ago and have since expanded to open outlets in Prince George, Quesnel as well as online.

Walk-Rite Shoe Store specializes in offering high quality footwear with a large selection of runners, dress shoes, slippers, work boots and winter boots to choose from as well as high quality leather handbags and wallets.

“Good, quality footwear is extremely important for your feet and your whole body,” said Melanie of the store’s popularity, adding that Walk-Rite Shoe Store brings in wide shoes as well as large shoe sizes for customers, including even a few size 17 and 17 choices for men.

“If you are hard to fit, we will be able to find you something.”

Walk-Rite Shoe Store is located downtown at 130 Oliver Street and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

