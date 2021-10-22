Spotlight on business 2021: Interior Properties Real Estate

The sky’s the limit for Williams Lake REALTOR® and busy mom of four, Susan Colgate.

With a philosophy of providing exceptional service for customers and a rewarding work environment for staff, her homegrown business Interior Properties Real Estate is celebrating seven successful years in business on Nov. 1, 2021.

Most recently Colgate added the prestigious title of being a real estate coach with Tom Ferry International as another asset to her real estate business and brokerage, all while working and raising her family in Williams Lake.

“Williams Lake is amazing,” said Colgate, who attributes her company’s success to the dedication of her staff, Real Estate Agents, and the support of the community. “We are a small town business built here in the Cariboo by the community of Williams Lake and surrounding areas.”

In her personal life, Colgate keeps extremely with her children who are involved in motocross, barrel racing and rep hockey which Colgate is happy to sponsor and support.

Interior Properties offers property management services as well as commercial real estate and residential real estate needs, and an in-house mortgage broker.

Interior Properties Real Estate provides the highest level of professionalism and support with several like-minded agents and support staff on hand to meet the needs of clients.

For more information you can contact Interior Properties Real Estate at 250-398-9889, find them on Facebook or online at interiorproperties.ca or stop by in person at 2-25 South Fourth Ave. in Williams Lake.

