Sarah Moore of Zone 4 Hair Design (Angie Mindus photo)

Spotlight on business 2020: Zone 4 Hair Design

Sponsored content

Operating her own hair salon has been a dream come true for hairstylist Sarah Moore.

“I always wanted to own my own business,” said Sarah, who purchased Zone 4 Hair Design with her husband Chris in 2018. “I like the idea of mentoring people and teaching them.”

With that philosophy in mind, Sarah, who has been a hairstylist herself for the past 18 years and just completed her master colourist, and her three stylists like to keep up with the latest styles, trends and technology.

“We’re doing so many new things.”

READ MORE: First impressions go a long way with small businesses: chamber executive director

Sarah is proud of the relaxed, professional atmosphere at Zone 4 which offers staff flexible hours to work around family life and on-going training.

Zone 4 is open on Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, with online booking and late appointments available on request. Zone 4 Hair Design is located at 149 Second Ave. North in Williams Lake.

Sarah said her shop could accommodate up to eight stylists working alternating hours, and that is something she is working towards.

Sarah’s husband Chris also helps with the business. The couple are also raising four boys.

Clients of Zone 4 can expect a very clean shop with stylists adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions and a relaxing experience for guests.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spotlight on business 2020: The Station House Gallery

Just Posted

CH-149 Cormorant helicopters may be part of night training exercises in the Chilcotin this month. (Canadian Armed Forces photo)
442 Transport and Rescue Squadron to hold night training in the Chilcotin

The public may see flares and search and rescue technicians parachuting to the ground

Snow is in the forecast for Williams Lake Friday, Oct. 23, which has already been falling in areas of the Chilcotin as seen here at Nimpo Lake. (Harriet Hird photo)
Ice, snow, chilly temperatures in forecast for Williams Lake area

Temperatures will dip down to -11C on Friday evening

COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Motorist pulls into B.C. RCMP detachment after roadkill eagle comes back to life in minivan

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

(File image)
ELECTION 2020: Wanting to reach out to your Cariboo Chilcotin candidates?

Here’s where to find them

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a Shuswap family with a special birthday message to their son who was worried he’d be alone on his 9th birthday on Nov. 24. (Tiffanie Trudell/Facebook)
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

Justin Morissette had his leg broken after asking anti-gay street preachers to stop in Vancouver’s West End on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.(Justin Morissette/Twitter)
Anti-gay street preacher facing charges in fight that left B.C. radio host with broken leg

A warrant has been issued for Dorre Love’s arrest

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

Most Read