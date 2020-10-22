Spotlight on business 2020: Zone 4 Hair Design

Operating her own hair salon has been a dream come true for hairstylist Sarah Moore.

“I always wanted to own my own business,” said Sarah, who purchased Zone 4 Hair Design with her husband Chris in 2018. “I like the idea of mentoring people and teaching them.”

With that philosophy in mind, Sarah, who has been a hairstylist herself for the past 18 years and just completed her master colourist, and her three stylists like to keep up with the latest styles, trends and technology.

“We’re doing so many new things.”

Sarah is proud of the relaxed, professional atmosphere at Zone 4 which offers staff flexible hours to work around family life and on-going training.

Zone 4 is open on Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, with online booking and late appointments available on request. Zone 4 Hair Design is located at 149 Second Ave. North in Williams Lake.

Sarah said her shop could accommodate up to eight stylists working alternating hours, and that is something she is working towards.

Sarah’s husband Chris also helps with the business. The couple are also raising four boys.

Clients of Zone 4 can expect a very clean shop with stylists adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions and a relaxing experience for guests.

